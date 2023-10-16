1peco (1PECO) Price Reaches $0.11

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a total market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $47.28 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

