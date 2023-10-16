4,139 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,528,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,858,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

