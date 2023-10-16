51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.7 %

COE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.40. 2,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

