84,807 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,000. OFI Invest Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.06. 263,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

