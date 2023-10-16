908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 10.7% in September

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
MASS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,795. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.42.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
