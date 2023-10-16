908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 10.7% in September

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

908 Devices Stock Up 5.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,868,000,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 59.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 654,072 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 12,801.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 66.2% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 875,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

MASS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,795. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.42.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

