9,455 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,094,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,309,000 after acquiring an additional 109,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 266,932 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after buying an additional 71,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 102,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $85.19.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

