A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 53,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZ traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.78. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.86.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 750.22% and a negative net margin of 160.41%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

