Abivax S.A. Plans $256 Million IPO for October 20th (ABVX)

Abivax S.A. (ABVX) is planning to raise $256 million in an IPO on Friday, October 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 18,700,000 shares at a price of $13.69 per share.

In the last twelve months, Abivax S.A. generated $4.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $96.3 million. The company has a market cap of $819.7 million.

Morgan Stanley and Leerink acted as the underwriters for the IPO and LifeSci Capital and Bryan, Garnier & Co. were co-managers.

Abivax S.A. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ uplisting from Euronext Paris. This is a public offering of American Depositary Shares in the U.S. and a private placement of ordinary shares in France and elsewhere in Europe. The stock’s closing price on the Euronext Paris on Oct. 13, 2023, was 12.72 euros, equivalent to US$13.39. The price for the U.S. offering will be determined on Wednesday, Oct. 18, based on the ordinary shares’ closing price that day.) We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the bodyâ€™s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. We are currently evaluating our lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (â€śUCâ€ť). We are also in the planning stages of initiating a Phase 2a clinical trial of obefazimod in patients with Crohnâ€™s disease (â€śCDâ€ť), as well as evaluating other potential inflammatory indications. We focus on indications where existing treatments have left patients with significant unmet needs, and where we believe our investigational agents have the potential to be meaningfully differentiated from currently available therapies. The indications we target have substantial populations and represent large commercial opportunities, pending regulatory approvals and successful commercialization. Our initial focus is on inflammatory bowel diseases (â€śIBDâ€ť), chronic conditions involving inflammation of the gastrointestinal (â€śGIâ€ť) tract, of which the two most common forms are UC and CD. As of 2022, an aggregate of approximately 2.9Â million patients across the United States, EU4 (France, Germany, Italy and Spain), the United Kingdom and Japan suffered from IBD, with 1.5Â million of these patients in the United States alone. *Note: Revenue (operating income) and net losses are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. “.

Abivax S.A. was founded in 2013 and has employees. The company is located at 7-11 boulevard Haussmann 75009 Paris France and can be reached via phone at +33 (0) 1 53 83 08 41 or on the web at http://www.abivax.com/.

