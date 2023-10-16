ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Sells $279,004.00 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 176,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

