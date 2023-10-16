Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,284 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,429. The company has a market capitalization of $251.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

