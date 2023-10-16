Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,868 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.34. 318,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,097. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

