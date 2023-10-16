Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 860 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

