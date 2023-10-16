Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.61

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $0.61 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00145792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003573 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

