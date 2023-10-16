Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.18

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Air China Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

