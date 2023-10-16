American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 5,696,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,136. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

