American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of ARL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. 555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 765.72%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.