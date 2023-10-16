American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
Shares of ARL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. 555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 765.72%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
