Americana Partners LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,429,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,785,396. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

