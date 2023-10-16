Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $551.87. The company had a trading volume of 452,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,756. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.29 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.98. The company has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.