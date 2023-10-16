Americana Partners LLC Buys 145,846 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 247.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,846 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

