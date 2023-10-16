Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,490. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

