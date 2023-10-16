Americana Partners LLC Has $19.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $19,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after purchasing an additional 560,296,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,246,000 after purchasing an additional 225,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,558,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 333,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,693. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

