Americana Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $159.94. The company had a trading volume of 920,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,697. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.