Americana Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.30. 1,426,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

