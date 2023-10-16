Americana Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 8,122,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,763,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

