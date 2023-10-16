Americana Partners LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.23. 5,222,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,039,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

