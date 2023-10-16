Americana Partners LLC Purchases 4,353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,798,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053,462. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

