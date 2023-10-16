Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 34,475 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,408. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.