Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.22. 1,365,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,119. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average is $305.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.