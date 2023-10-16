Americana Partners LLC Reduces Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. 312,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

