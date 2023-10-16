Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $12,786,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 68.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $83.17. 1,651,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,124. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

