Americana Partners LLC Sells 16,673 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $114.71. 272,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,852. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.05 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

