Americana Partners LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,792,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106,224. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

