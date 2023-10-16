Americana Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.36. 427,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

