Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.64. The stock had a trading volume of 792,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.76 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.