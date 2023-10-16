Amgen (AMG) Price Tops $0.52

Amgen (AMG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges. Amgen has a total market cap of $109.50 million and approximately $89.84 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.51921206 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

