Analysts’ Downgrades for October 16th (AEO, ALKS, AZO, BERY, BIG, CCK, CHUY, CVS, HAL, HTZ)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 16th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

