Analysts’ Downgrades for October 16th (AEO, ALKS, AZO, BERY, BIG, CCK, CHUY, CVS, HAL, HTZ)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 16th:
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
