AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Up 15.8%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,864,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,816% from the average daily volume of 97,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

AnalytixInsight Stock Up 15.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative return on equity of 42.10% and a negative net margin of 218.02%. The firm had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

