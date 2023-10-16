Analyzing Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Fortrea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $307.38 million 2.45 $143.40 million ($1.64) -15.32 Fortrea $3.08 billion 0.87 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Fulgent Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortrea.

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -15.84% -3.29% -3.03% Fortrea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fulgent Genetics and Fortrea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fortrea 1 1 0 0 1.50

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.52%. Fortrea has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Fortrea.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Fortrea on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile, or PK profile, of new and existing cancer drugs. The company also operates picture genetics platform which includes proprietary gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc. provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.