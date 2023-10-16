Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.72). Approximately 62,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 94,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.74).

Anexo Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of £69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 0.76.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

