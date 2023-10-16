Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Sells $65,343.41 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $65,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,309.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arch Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Arch Resources stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.96. 511,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,952. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $3.97 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.