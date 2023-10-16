Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $29,334.69 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE ARCH traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $154.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,952. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $3.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

