Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 706,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,544. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,167,000 after buying an additional 116,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after buying an additional 399,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

