Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Up 30.8% in September

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.18. 620,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,874. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $375.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 355.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

