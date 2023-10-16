Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Down 25%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 1,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
Atlanta Braves Trading Down 25.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31.
Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
