Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at $82,340,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total transaction of $1,614,164.67.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.70, for a total transaction of $1,728,137.70.

On Monday, September 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,690,064.28.

On Friday, September 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39.

On Friday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $1,585,980.45.

On Friday, August 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $1,531,177.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $1,646,222.16.

On Friday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $1,426,517.10.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM traded up $7.96 on Monday, hitting $196.27. 1,713,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $215.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Atlassian by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.