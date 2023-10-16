Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €13.36 ($14.06) and last traded at €13.36 ($14.06). Approximately 5,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.80 ($14.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $203.74 million, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electrified and classic powertrains in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

