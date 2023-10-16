AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $113,714.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AvidXchange by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. 1,138,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,911. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.64. AvidXchange has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. On average, analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

