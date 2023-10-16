BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 707,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 1,221.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 43,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

