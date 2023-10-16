Bank of Stockton Buys 129 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.51. 1,478,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,710. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $204.73 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

