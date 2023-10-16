Bank of Stockton Sells 8,946 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Stockton owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.36. 1,038,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,328. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.